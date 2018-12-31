Crookston Youth Foundation’s “The Cove” held an open house Sunday evening at their 113 South Broadway location with many people in attendance checking out the space, playing games and watching the Vikings, and enjoying food and fellowship.

CYF’s benefactor Tom Amiot told the Times that they’re still looking for volunteers to help at The Cove so they can work towards regular hours of operation.

If you’re interested in being a volunteer or donating, call (218) 210-2600, email contact@crookstonyouthfoundation.org or mail to P.O. Box 239 - Crookston, MN 56716.