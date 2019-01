VFW Post 1902 in Crookston held a Speakeasy Night Saturday in the upstairs bar and encouraged people to dress in 1920s attire, which, judging by the nicely-dressed crowd, they certainly had no problem obliging.

Organizers Jamie Cassavant and husband, Bill, advertised the gathering at the “Secret Door” bar with special drinks, jazz music, appetizers, and door prizes for those in attendance.

Proceeds from the event or the “Juice Joint” cover charge went towards VFW projects and events.