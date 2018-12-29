50 years ago

December 1968

• Scott James Lasley, son of Ann and James Lasley, was the first baby born at the Redwood Falls hospital at 1:33 a.m. Jan. 1.

• The new adult education department, as part of the the Redwood Falls school district, announced its first offerings, including aviation ground school, furniture repair, “slimnastics”, speed reading and basic electronics.

• A train derailment caused an empty car to tear off the grain spout at the Redwood Falls Farmers Elevator.

• Because of slippery roads, Redwood Falls Highway Patrolman David Peterson investigated three separate collisions within 20 minutes on a 10-mile stretch of Highway 14. There were no serious injuries in any of the crashes.

• John and Caroline Buckley were named the winners for the fourth year in a row of the Jaycees’ Christmas lights contest.

25 years ago

December 1993

• Paul Lueck, who rode his bike the two miles to work every day rain or shine, was photographed biking to work on the coldest day of 1993, when temperatures dropped to 24 degrees below zero.

• With its workload dramatically increasing in recent years, the Redwood County attorney’s office – for the first time – hired a second assistant attorney.

• The adult education department announced a new class in line dancing, with songs such as Achy Breaky Heart and Boot Scootin’ Boogie being featured.

• The last thing RVMS students did before heading off for their winter vacation was drop off the 1,640 items they collected for the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

• In his list of predictions for 1994, Gazette publisher Rick Peterson anticipated the new Redwood Falls Public Library would be built on the parking lot behind the downtown Armory building.

10 years ago

December 2008

• John Buckley and Caroline Buckley were named the Gazette’s People of the Year for 2008 for their years of work volunteering for the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

• The Redwood County Recycling Center got a panicked phone call from a woman saying she had accidentally tossed all of her antique Christmas catalogs in with her recycling bundle and asking if the center’s staff still save them. The recycling staff stopped everything and scavenged among the bundles to find the antique catalogs in time before they were tossed into the shredder.

• The last thing the RVMS students did before heading off for their winter vacation was drop off the 432 items they collected for the Redwood Area Food Shelf.

• After 32 years in Redwood County law enforcement, Sheriff Rick Morris surprised the county board by announcing he planned to retire Jan. 31.