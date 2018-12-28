The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners discussed the 2019 County levy at it’s meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 18. The 2019 levy to be collected for the County Revenue Fund was set at $6,450,990.

For the Road and Bridge Fund, the levy to collected was set at $1,312,891, and the levy to be collected for the Family Service Fund was set at $2,625,724.

For the Library Fund, the levy to be collected was set at $248,254, and for Soil and Water, the levy to be collected was set at $77,710.

The total 2019 Net Levy, less County Aid Program and less PERA aid, came to $10,715,569. This amount will be spread to the taxpayers of Chippewa County for 2019 payable taxes.

