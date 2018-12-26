Coach Ryan Hulke was pleased with the improvements he seen from his team last Friday night and is looking forward to their game against RTR in Marshall at SMSU Thursday night at 6 p.m.

The Sleepy Eye Indians girls basketball team defeated St. Clair last Friday night 51-44 behind Madi Krueger’s 17 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. The Indians wasted no time taking control early in the game by taking a 17-2 lead over the Cyclones. Despite many different looks St. Clair threw at the Indians, coach Ryan Hulke was pleased with his team’s response. “I really liked a lot of the things we did Friday night. Yes, we didn’t shoot the ball well, but we made the correct decisions against the four defenses St. Clair threw at us.”

It was a good win for the Indians as St. Clair is a better team than their record indicates. Hulke credited St. Clair in having a tough schedule early in the season and that he believes they will begin to win many games in the month of January.

Hulke liked the mental toughness of his team Friday night as well. “We talked in each of our timeouts about going and taking this win and I really think we did that,” he said. We made big plays and shots when we needed. I hope this game is one that shows how every possession matters.”

The Lady Indians lreturned to practice Wednesday evening to prepare for RTR Thursday night at Southwest State University in Marshall at 6 p.m.

Hulke believes his team can sneak away a victory and then another game follows next week against New Ulm Cathedral.

Hulke believes playing on a larger court will benefit the Indians. “Playing on a bigger court helps us, being they like to try a bunch of full and 3/4 court press defenses.” The Indians look for their third victory in a row to get their record to 5-6 on the young season. Following Thursday, they will travel to New Ulm to face the Greyhounds for a chance to get their first conference victory of the season.