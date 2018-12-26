The Cenex locations of Montevideo held a fundraiser for “Hunt the Cure” in honor of breast cancer awareness month.

The Cenex locations of Montevideo held a fundraiser for “Hunt the Cure” in honor of breast cancer awareness month. Since all funds were raised locally they wanted to donate locally as well and chose Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital’s Oncology department.

Three quilts were hand made by Arlene Banken for the fundraiser and $3,000 was raised! With this generous donation funds will go towards improving the patient experience by enhancing the Oncology treatment chairs with remote heat and vibration for patients receiving treatments.

CCMH is so grateful for the kind donation from Cenex and are thankful they chose to designate their funds to Chippewa County Montevideo Hospital

