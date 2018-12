A fun fitness activity for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

Students at Sleepy Eye Elementary School enjoyed a special treat on Friday, Dec. 14, when their physical education instructor, Kris Bloedel, brought in this inflatable obstacle course for a fun fitness activity for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. Bloedel said she used funds donated by Sleepy Eye Medical Center, from their annual 5K Run/Walk for Health, for this special activity.