The Sleepy Eye Indians girls and boys basketball teams traveled to St. Clair Friday night to partake in their second doubleheader of the week. Both programs looked to go into the holiday break with some momentum. The varsity girls defeated the Cyclones in all of the C-squad, JV, and varsity games while the Indians boys’ team won JV and varsity.

The Lady Indians looked to win their second straight game after coming off a victory Monday night over Nicollet. The Indians did just that by defeating the St. Clair Cyclones by a score of 51-44.

Madi Krueger was on top of the stat sheet with 17 points, nine rebounds, and four steals. Paige Romberg added 15 points and seven rebounds. Leading St. Clair was McKenzie Kruse and Sophia Seys with 11 points each.

The victory bumps the Indians up to 4-6 overall as they will play RTR in Marshall at Southwest State University next Thursday, Dec. 27.

The Indians boys basketball team wanted to get back into the win column after a disappointing performance Monday night in a loss against Nicollet. The boys got things started right away as they jumped out to a large lead, only to let St. Clair get back into it as the first half came to an end. Despite the late first half run by the Cyclones, the Indians held a 37-29 lead at the half.

The second half was more of the same as each team traded their fair share of momentous runs. However, with just under five minutes remaining, the Indians buckled down defensively and made St. Clair uncomfortable, forcing a plethora of turnovers and easy buckets for the Indians to take home a 68-57 victory as they head into the Christmas break.

The Indians were led by Nathan Walter who finished with a career-high 34 points. The Indians are now 3-3 on the season and have two weeks to prepare for New Ulm Cathedral as they host the Greyhounds on Jan. 4 at 7:30 p.m.