The future MSU-Mankato Maverick showcased every bit of his talent this past Saturday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Landon Strong became the first member of a Sleepy Eye football team to be listed as a participant in the Minnesota High School Football All-Star Game in over 19 years. The game pitted the South All-Stars vs. the North All-Stars. The game was full of players attending D1 and D2 colleges for their football abilities. Strong has committed to MSU-Mankato and has a signing day on Feb. 6, 2019 to make it official. He is the Indians’ first D2 level college football players.

Landon showed out in the game Saturday afternoon, Dec. 15. Strong accounted for four tackles and one a half sacks and was a shoestring tackle away from taking a punt return to the endzone from midfield.

Landon made the trip to the Twin Cities early Wednesday morning. He endured 9 a.m. practices after team breakfast at 7:30 a.m. each morning. The first night with the team, they watched a screening of “Creed 2.” Following the screening, the teams and coaches volunteered their time at the University of Minnesota Hospital in the cities and capped it off with a banquet Friday night.

Strong reflected on his experience and knows he is very fortunate, and for that, he was grateful. “One of the best opportunities I could ask for. I’m very happy to have experienced this,” he said. He also thought it was pretty neat Vikings players were on his sideline before the game, including RB Latavius Murray.

Strong said there was a lot of curiousity and teammates being shy in the early going, but once they all got to know each other it was a lot of fun. “Once we were familiar with each other, we traded helmet decals and if you watched the game, you noticed a lot of players had more than five decals from various teams on their helmets.”

Strong appeared to learn a few things from all of his new coaches as well. “The coaches were amazing,” he said. “Coach Hanks was the linebackers coach and he was very aggressive and wanted to win.”

It was all an experience Strong took in as time went on. “The best part of the whole experience was getting to play at US Bank Stadium.” Strong said it was different than playing football in the Sleepy Eye area. “The players were a lot bigger than what I am used to playing, but I was quickly able to adapt.” Strong also chipped in that the game featured a lot of sportsmanship. “There weren’t any cheap shots in the game and there were only two penalties called,” he also said the players “represented their hometowns very well.”

Landon, in the end, thanked all of his coaches in each sport(baseball, hockey, football, and track), his family, friends, and the entire town of Sleepy Eye for having a great influence on him. “Without them, I wouldn’t have had the amazing opportunity that I do.”