One of the largest car shipping companies in the United States, A1 Auto Transport has announced that all eligible students of Minnesota have a chance to join their scholarship programs. These scholarships may come in the sum of $250, $500 or $1,000 per year. To qualify, students must maintain a 3.0 GPA and be registered at an accredited college, university or post-secondary school.

Eligible students of St James and surrounding area schools must write out an essay of at least 1,000 words. This essay must relate to the auto transport industry. For example, it may discuss topics such as motorcycle shipping, international auto transport, enclosed shipping, or any other service offered by A-1 Auto Transport. Any essay submitted by a student must be original and unpublished anywhere else.

The deadline for all essay submissions is March 10, 2019. Students submitting essays may do so at scholarships@a1autotransport.com. The student must include their full name, mailing address, name of school, phone number, and email address along with their carefully written essay.

Sometime at the end of March 2019, the Scholarship Committee at A-1 will review the submitted essays and post all potential winners on the website for a voting process. Once voting has ended, the winners will be showcased on A-1 Auto Transport’s website. Students with winning essays are also notified through email. The scholarship money is sent directly to the financial office of each student’s school. If you wish to learn more about A-1’s scholarship program, visit http://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.