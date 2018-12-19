Hugo’s Family Marketplace is pleased to announce the promotion of Nick Nelson to Assistant Store Director of our Crookston location.

Nick’s has extensive experience working with Hugo’s Family Marketplace in a variety of positions since 2006. Previously, he worked with Supervalu in Crookston.

Nick grew up in Crookston and graduated from University of Minnesota Crookston with a BS in Business Management and Marketing. In his free time, Nick enjoys hunting, snowmobiling and fishing.

Hugo’s is also pleased to announce the promotion of Linda Peterson to 2nd Assistant Store Director.

Linda began working with Hugo’s in 1988 as a part time cashier. Over the years she held various positions as price coordinator and service counter manager.

When not working, Linda spends time working with her husband Bob at a construction site or spending time at their lake home. She keeps busy with her nieces and nephews and enjoys fishing, snowmobiling, entertaining and travelling.

“Nick and Linda will be tremendous assets in their new positions with Hugo’s.” said Kristi Magnuson Nelson, Hugo’s president/CEO. “Their vast experience with Hugo’s is extremely valuable to our company.”

Hugo’s Family Marketplace has been family owned and operated since 1939 by the Hugo Magnuson family. There are 10 locations in North Dakota and Minnesota. The business also owns 5 Hugo’s Wine & Spirits stores and 7 Caribou Coffee Shops in ND and MN.