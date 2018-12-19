It’s become an annual December tradition over the past several years for the Crookston High School Pop Choir to travel to Digi-Key in Thief River Falls to sing holiday songs for members of the staff there. Choir member Anna Huck says that the workforce is so large at Digi-Key that holiday lunches are spread out over several days for various staff groups, and choirs from area schools provide the musical entertainment at every lunch.

In return, Digi-Key makes a donation to each school’s music program, “And we get pizza,” Huck added after the CHS Pop Choir sang at Digi-Key Tuesday.