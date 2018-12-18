Donations may be sent to city hall or brought to the Water Department

This year’s Toys for Tots drive continues. The latest tally of contributions detailed below brings this year’s total donations to $6,055.

Toys for Tots is a charity sponsored by the employees of the City of Crookston for children in need in the community. Donations can be sent to city hall at 124 North Broadway, Crookston, MN 56716 or brought to the Water Department, located in the rear of city hall, during business hours.

Cash donations are preferred over toys because it allows volunteers to purchase age- and gender-specific gifts for kids. Books, toy and gift wrap donations have also been received.

Here are this week’s donations, which total $2,255:

• Ray & Patty Frydenlund: $20

• In memory of Paul Duyrk: $50

• Denny & Bev Brekken: $100

• Henry & Colleen Elbinger: $75

• Bob & Terri Quanrud: $50

• Kari & Adam Sinks: $50

• In memory of Bill Hulst: $100

• Kathy Tuseth: $25

• Kathy & Bob Altringer: $100

• Rodney & Francine Olson: $40

• Otter Tail Power Co.: $100

• American Crystal Sugar: $250

• Anonymous: $25

• Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph Leland & Judy Ellingson: $50

• Will & Gloria Watro: $25

• Wendell & Penny Johnson: $50

• Eagles Aerie 873: $500

• Dan's Flying Service, Inc.: $200

• The Matrons: $100

• Eagles Auxiliary: $100

• Order of Eastern Star, Crookston Chapter #137: $50

• American Legion Post No. 20: $50

• Marian Bakken: $25

• North Dakota Guaranty & Title Co.: $50