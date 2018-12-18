Madi Krueger led the Indians with 24 points and nine rebounds to carry the Indians to a victory over Nicollet Monday night. The Indians are back on the court Friday night in St. Clair and travel to SMSU Dec. 27 to face R-T-R.

Indians 69

Nicollet 61

After falling to St. Mary’s Dec. 13, the Indians looked to rebound immediately in their game against the Nicollet Raiders. The Lady Indians took part as the opening cast of a girls/boys doubleheader Monday night.

The Indians used a hot start to jump out to an 11-3 lead as Miah Brown drove and kicked to hit Brittney Dittbenner for a corner three to force Nicollet to take a timeout. Coming out of the timeout, the Raiders had a 6-0 run of their own shutdown as Paige Romberg drained a three to give the Indians a 17-11 lead eight minutes into the game. Nicollet would close out the half strong to bring the deficit within six as the Indians led 36-30 at halftime after holding an earlier lead of 26-15.

Nicollet would begin the second half on a 7-0 run to take a 37-36 lead, but that was all the Indians allowed them to have. The Indians would take a 61-46 lead with just a tick over four minutes remaining. The Raiders tried to sneak back in with a little run of their own as time winded down, but Madi Krueger iced the game away with two free throws for the Indians to take home the victory 69-61. The Indians are now 3-6 on the season.

The Indians were led by Krueger who had a great all-around game in scoring 24 points, nine rebounds, and five steals. Fellow senior Paige Romberg added 21 points.

The Indians play in St. Clair Friday night to take on the Cyclones at 5:45 p.m. in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader.