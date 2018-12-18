Freshman Madison Mathiowetz tallied 27 points and nine rebounds in the 17-point victory over MVL Monday night. The Knights are off until Jan. 3 when they travel to Northrup to face GHEC/Truman after the holiday break.

The Knights went into New Ulm Monday night to take on the Chargers of MVL. St. Mary’s came out victorious behind a 64-47 victory over the Chargers.

“A nice win as we go into the holiday break,” said coach Bruce Woitas. “I thought we played well defensively and shot well from the free throw line.” The Knights handled the Chargers press very well and took care of the ball by limiting turnovers enroute to another important victory. St. Mary’s also shot 21-of-25 from the free throw line. The Knights extended their record to 8-2 on the season with a conference mark of 5-1 going into the holiday break while the Chargers fell to a record of 5-4.

The Knights were once again led by freshman Madison Mathiowetz with 27 points and nine rebounds. Sydney Windschitl scored 14 points in the game as well.

The Knights are off to a great start on the season as the holiday break begins. They are back in action Jan. 3 in Northrup against GHEC/Truman.

St. Mary's is currently ranked second in the Tomahawk Conference behind Wabasso. Wabasso holds a conference record of 3-0, while the Knights are 5-1 in conference. The Knights are also currently No. 2 in Section 2A North behind the BOLD Warriors as they head into the break.