Recipients are Crookston-based NCFB and Great Plains Food Bank in Grand Forks

Thanks to an initiative sponsored by Hugo’s Family Marketplace and Dean Foods and supported by their customers, Crookston-based North Country Food Bank and Great Plains Food Bank in Grand Forks on Tuesday will be the recipient of more than 7,800 gallons of donated milk.

The donations were made at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Hugo’s Family Marketplace on 32nd Avenue South in Grand Forks. Tuesday’s initial milk donation totals 7,842 gallons.

According to NCFB, the Land O’ Lakes Dairy Pure milk was collected via donations by shoppers at Hugo’s during the Great American Milk Drive in October. Hugo’s and Dean Foods also made contributions to the drive.

Multiple deliveries will be made until all the milk is distributed, which is enough to supply 62,736 servings of milk. The product will go to Great Plains Food Bank partner agencies and feeding programs in Grand Forks, Grafton, and Jamestown. For North Country Food Bank, the product will go to partner agencies and feeding programs in the East Grand Forks, Crookston, Thief River Falls and Park Rapid areas.