More than $9,500 distributed through Operation Round Up

Through contributions from Brown County Rural Electrical Association (REA) members whose electric bills are “rounded up” to the nearest dollar each month, Brown County Rural Electric Trust contributed more than $9,500 to 30 organizations and individuals in 2018. The Round Up Trust also awarded its first scholarships to five area students this year.

Each month, participating Brown County REA members “round up” their electric bill payment to the nearest dollar. The difference is deposited into the Round Up Trust account and becomes part of the funds distributed to charitable organizations, individuals in crisis and scholarships throughout the REA service area.

Among the organizations to receive Operation Round Up contributions in 2018 were Network New Ulm Youth Leadership, Kiwanis Coats for Kids, Sleepy Eye Sportsmen’s Boating and Bobbers, Brown County Free Fair, Comfrey Legion Auxiliary, Sleepy Eye Firearms Safety, Minnesota Brain Injury Force, Sertoma Santa’s Closet, Brown County and Nicollet County 4-H, projects of police departments, fire and rescue squads throughout the service area.

More than $193,100 has been contributed to organizations and individuals in the cooperative’s service area since the Round Up program began at Brown County REA in 1995.

The Trust Board distributed funds four times throughout the year. The next meeting is set for Feb. 19, 2019. Those who are part of an organization or project which would like to apply for funding through Operation Round Up, may use the application found on the Brown County REA website at www.browncountyrea.coop, or contact the office at 794-3331 or 800-658-2368.