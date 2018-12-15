The Indians used big-time shots and good defense in the victory over the Knights Friday night.

Indians 75

Knights 68



St. Mary’s traveled across town to face the Indians Friday night at Sleepy Eye Public school. The game was what a rivalry is supposed to be. Teams trading baskets in a tightly contested game.

In the first half, the Indians found themselves in a bit of foul trouble. Starters Nathan Walter, Jacob Berg, Jack Nelson, and Jose Ibarra all found themselves having to sit an extended amount of time due to having multiple fouls early. The Knights used this to their advantage to get an additional 13 points from the charity stripe in the half.

Sophomore Logan Netzke led the Indians in scoring at halftime shooting a perfect 3-for-3 from three-point land. The Indians led at the half 34-31.

Coach Shane Heiderscheidt had to keep the team composed at halftime and did just that. “After battling through St. Mary’s on the line a bunch in the first half, we managed to fix things at halftime.”

Senior Nathan Walter had a frustrating first half with three fouls and scoring zero points. However, Walter took things into his own hands as he scored all 23 of his points in the second half.

The Knights continued to compete with the Indians punch for punch, but the Indians consistently responded with suffocating defense and hitting clutch shots. Netzke certainly played his part on doing so and it did not go unnoticed by Heiderscheidt. “I am very proud of Logan for coming off the bench and hitting five threes tonight,” he added. Netzke credited his teammates for his success in the contest. “The team did a great job moving the ball around by driving it inside the defense and kicking it back out to give me the open looks we needed,” Logan also loves the rivalry with St. Mary’s. “It’s always competitive when we play these guys, so it’s always nice to beat them.”

Netzke finished with a total of 15 points. In addition to Walter’s 23 and Netzke’s 15, Kegan Heiderscheidt added 12 points, while Jose Ibarra chipped in 14.

Leading the Knights offensively was freshman Carson Domeier with 16 points while Carter Currans added 11 points.

With the win Friday night, the Indians record is now 2-2 and 1-0 in the conference. The Indians host Nicollet Monday night in a boys/girls doubleheader at 7:30 and then travel to St. Clair Friday, Dec. 21 to take on the Cyclones at 7:15. The St. Clair game is also a boys/girls doubleheader.

The Knights in the loss now fall to 0-7 on the season. They will host MVL on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m. and have off until Jan. 4 of 2019.