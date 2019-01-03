Just a few days after the world said "thank u, next" to 2018 and welcomed 2019, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival announced Ariana Grande is among its 2019 headliners.

Grande will close out both Sundays of the festival. Childish Gambino will headline both Friday nights of the festival, and Tame Impala will headline both Saturday nights. Grande shared the news on Twitter, writing, "humbled and excited as all hell."

humbled and excited as all hell@coachella thank u

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande)January 3, 2019

Headliners Tame Impala hinted at a new album, writing that "new sounds" are coming in 2019.

New year. New shows. New Sounds.pic.twitter.com/M9eETezG6z

— Tame Impala (@tameimpala)January 3, 2019

Other top performers include Janelle Monae, The 1975, Solange, Kid Cudi, Khalid, Zedd and more.

pic.twitter.com/v7RmGri9O0

— Coachella (@coachella)January 3, 2019

The festival takes place in Indio, Calif. on April 12-14 and April 19-21.